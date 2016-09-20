UNITED NATIONS Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman denied on Tuesday an assertion by U.S. officials' that they believe Moscow was responsible for an air strike on a United Nations aid convoy.

Maria Zakharova told reporters at the United Nations that the U.S. administration "has no facts" to support the claim, adding: "We have nothing to do with this situation."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Howard Goller)