White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
UNITED NATIONS Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman denied on Tuesday an assertion by U.S. officials' that they believe Moscow was responsible for an air strike on a United Nations aid convoy.
Maria Zakharova told reporters at the United Nations that the U.S. administration "has no facts" to support the claim, adding: "We have nothing to do with this situation."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Howard Goller)
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.