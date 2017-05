MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri have agreed to continue cooperation in order to help find a political solution to the Syria conflict, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In a telephone conversation, Lavrov and Shukri also agreed to continue cooperation aimed at countering terrorism in the Middle East, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)