MOSCOW, Sept 9 Greece granted Russia the right
to use its airspace for humanitarian flights to Syria on Aug.
31, TASS news agency quoted a Russian embassy official in Athens
as saying on Wednesday.
The Russian agency added that the request covered the period
from Sept. 1 to Sept. 24.
Separately, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted a Russian
embassy official in Tehran as saying Iran had approved all of
Moscow's requests on flights delivering humanitarian aid to
Syria.
