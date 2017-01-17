U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

MOSCOW An advisor to the United Nations on Russia's involvement in the Syrian conflict said on Tuesday U.N.-led peace talks in Geneva still had potential, less than a week before separate talks supported by Moscow were due to begin in Kazakhstan.

Russia announced in December it wanted to broker a peace deal between the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and opposition forces, helped by Iran and Turkey. Negotiations are due to begin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Jan. 23.

Moscow has said these talks will be in addition to the U.N.-led negotiations in Geneva, though Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has previously dismissed them as "fruitless sitting around".

Vitaly Naumkin, a consultant to de Mistura who has the trust of the Kremlin, said he was sure the talks in Geneva would go ahead as planned on Feb. 8, but that he hoped the Astana talks would at minimum be able to consolidate a ceasefire between the two sides.

"Some people say that we need to bury the Geneva process, that the U.N. cannot do any more," he told reporters. "I don't think that interpretation is correct.

"I am sure that the potential of the Geneva process is far from finished."

Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday he believed it was right to invite the United States to take part in the Astana talks but that he had information certain European countries were planning to "wreck" the efforts.

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has said the Astana talks should pave the way for next round of U.N.-backed negotiations which is due to begin on Feb. 8.

