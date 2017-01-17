MOSCOW Jan 17 Vitaly Naumkin, a Russian advisor
to U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, said on Tuesday he still
considered Geneva talks on the Syria conflict relevant.
"I am sure that on Feb. 8 there will be talks in Geneva and
the process focused on a political resolution will continue,"
Naumkin told reporters.
Russia recently launched a push for separate Syria peace
talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month.
The Astana talks are also backed by Turkey but have not
directly involved the United States, which led the Geneva talks.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Katya Golubkova)