MOSCOW Dec 5 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday Syrian rebels had carried out an attack on a mobile Russian military hospital in Aleppo, killing one female military medic and injuring two more, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the strike had been carried out by opposition militants and that responsibility for it lay with the United States, Britain and France, who were supporting the rebels. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)