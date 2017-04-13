Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry has no information about people being killed in an attack by international coalition forces in Syria's province of Deir al-Zor, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, RIA news agency reported.
Konashenkov said Russian forces sent drones to check the area.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BEIJING China is "strongly dissatisfied" with the mention of the East and South China Sea issues in a Group of Seven (G7) statement, and the G7 allies should stop making irresponsible remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.