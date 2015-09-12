BEIRUT Two Russian planes carrying 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrived at an airport in the Syrian city of Latakia on Saturday, Syrian state media reported without giving more details.

Syria has dismissed a number of reports in the media and from intelligence sources in recent days that its strong ally Moscow has been building up its military presence and support in the country.

Russia said it has been sending military equipment to Syria to help the government fight the hardline Islamic State group and has also sent experts to train the Syrian army to use it.

Two U.S. officials said that Washington believes about 200 Russian naval infantrymen are now stationed at an airfield near Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

