MOSCOW Russia should immediately end its air strikes in Syria as a condition for negotiations between the opposition and the central government in Damascus, Interfax news agency quoted a Syrian opposition member as saying on Tuesday.

"It (Russia's air force operation) complicates the situation," Monzer Makhous, an official from the Syrian opposition's High Negotiating Committee, told Interfax.

"If bombings continue, it is hard to imagine how the negotiating process will proceed."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)