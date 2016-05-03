Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The United Nations mediator on Syria said moribund peace talks on the conflict could be resumed if a faltering truce was extended to the city of Aleppo, something he and the Russian foreign minister said might happen within hours.

An escalation of violence in the divided northern city has undermined efforts to end the Syria crisis.

Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. envoy, made his upbeat comments on Tuesday after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, saying he thought there was now a chance to relaunch the cessation of hostilities by reinforcing and extending local truces.

"I have a feeling and a hope that we can relaunch this," De Mistura told a news conference after the talks. "We all hope that ... in a few hours we can relaunch the cessation of hostilities. If we can do this, we will be back on the right track."

Reports on Tuesday of insurgent rockets hitting a hospital in a government-held part of Aleppo, killing and injuring dozens, underlined the challenge diplomats face.

