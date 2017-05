MOSCOW Russia supports the idea voiced by U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura of escorting ex-Nusra fighters out of Aleppo, TASS news agency quoted a Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa as saying on Thursday.

"It's high time," TASS quoted Mikhail Bogdanov as saying in reference to Mistura's proposal.

