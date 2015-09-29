LONDON, Sept 29 The Alexandr Tkachenko, an
ageing ferry with a canary-yellow hull, usually carries people
across the Kerch Strait, a bustling sea route and the only
connection between Russia and Crimea, the peninsula Moscow
annexed from Ukraine last year.
But the crossings stopped abruptly in late August when the
Russian government chartered the ship, according to an employee
at the ferry company. It was destined for another mission of
possibly greater strategic importance - expanding Russia's
supply line to areas held by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
On Sept. 11 - as reports were emerging of increasing Russian
military activity in Syria - the ferry docked at the port of
Tartous, maritime data showed, an area still controlled by Assad
and where Russia leases a naval base. On its way it had stopped
off at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, where it took
on board white-painted trucks, a port source said.
The ship's journey - pieced together using port arrivals
data, Reuters data and information from a maritime intelligence
source - is one part of a sharp increase in sea traffic between
Russia and Syria, where Kremlin ally Assad has suffered sharp
reversals in his fight to stay in power.
Reuters was not able to confirm what was in the trucks or
whether they left the ship at Tartous.
The Russian defence ministry did not respond to written
questions from Reuters about whether it had chartered the
vessel. Russia's ministry of emergencies, which oversees foreign
and humanitarian aid, said it knew nothing of the shipment.
INCREASE IN TRAFFIC
U.S. officials and military and rebel sources inside Syria
say the Russian military has been increasing its presence in
Assad-controlled areas. Washington has suggested that Russia may
be preparing an airfield near the port city of Latakia, a
stronghold of Assad, just north of Tartous.
While the Kremlin has not acknowledged any military
build-up, publicly-available ship tracking data show an increase
in shipping traffic between the two countries, more voyages than
can be explained by the usual pattern of trade.
Cargo traffic to Tartous from Novorossiisk had averaged
about one vessel a month in the period from September 2014 to
September 2015, for example. Prior to August, only one ship from
Novorossiisk had called at Latakia, another Syrian port up the
coast from Tartous, in 2014-2015.
But in the period from Sept. 9 to Sept. 24, at least six
cargo vessels that set out from Novorossiisk called at either
Tartous or Latakia, both of which are in Syrian
government-controlled territory, the data showed.
GOVERNMENT CHARTER
The Aleksandr Tkachenko was one of those vessels.
Crimea-based logistics company, SMT-K, which had been using
the ship as a ferry across the Kerch Strait since March said its
crossings stopped at the end of August. An employee who answered
the phone at the company's office said the Russian government
had chartered the ship. The employee declined to give his name.
The vessel was next spotted in Novorossiisk, a short
distance away on the Black Sea. It docked there on Sept. 1,
according to tracking data. A Novorossiisk port employee said he
was involved in loading the Alexander Tkachenko, and a second
ship, with white trucks which were to be shipped to Syria.
Shipping databases list the registered owner of the Alexandr
Tkachenko as Moscow-based firm Koksokhimtrans Ltd.
Calls to a number listed for Koksokhimtrans went through to
a company called Sovfrakht-Sovmortrans. One person who answered
the telephone said he did not know who owned the vessel.
Koksokhimtrans was part of the Sovfrakht-Sovmortrans group, this
person said. That account was disputed by the manager
responsible for Sovfrakht-Sovmortrans' vessels, Ivan Okorokov.
He said Koksokhimtrans was not part of Sovfrakht-Sovmortrans.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Daria Korsunskaya;
editing by Anna Willard and Janet McBride)