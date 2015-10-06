(Updates with quotes/details)
MOSCOW Oct 6 The Russian government is looking
into an allegation that one of its jets operating in Syria
violated Turkish airspace for a second time, the Russian embassy
in Ankara said on Tuesday, according to the TASS news agency.
Turkey complained late on Monday that a Russian warplane had
violated its airspace on Sunday, the second such breach in three
days, prompting Ankara to once again summon Moscow's ambassador.
The first such incursion, on Saturday, prompted the United
States and NATO to denounce Russia, and Ankara to threaten to
respond, raising the prospect of direct confrontation between
the former Cold War adversaries.
"The Turkish foreign ministry summoned our ambassador for
the second time on Monday," Igor Mityakov, the Russian embassy's
press attached, was quoted as saying. "The Turkish side handed
over information linked to a violation of its airspace. The
Russian side is checking the data," he said.
The Russian defence ministry said the first incursion had
been accidental and that a Su-30 jet had entered Turkish
airspace "for a few seconds." It said "necessary measures" had
been taken to ensure there would be no repeat of the incident.
Moscow said the Syrian airbase from which Russian planes
were flying missions, Khmeimim, was located about 30 kilometres
(18.64 miles)from the Turkish border and that its aircraft had
to approach it from the north in certain weather conditions.
"The incident was the result of unfavourable weather
conditions in the area," the ministry said in a statement on
Monday, referring to the first incursion. "So there's no need to
look for any conspiracy theories here."
Russia has denied another Turkish assertion that one of its
planes locked its radar onto two Turkish fighter jets.
