MOSCOW Jan 7 A group of Russian activists said
on Thursday they had evidence that Russian aircraft deployed in
Syria were armed with cluster bombs, challenging official
denials.
Last month, the international rights group Human Rights
Watch said recent evidence on the ground suggested that Russia
had either dropped cluster bombs in Syria, provided a new batch
to the Syrian airforce, or both. Russia's Defence Ministry
denied HRW's allegations.
But the Conflict Intelligence Team, a group of Russian
investigative bloggers, on Thursday published photos and video
footage taken from Russian media and the defence ministry which
the group said showed the munitions at the Hymeymin airbase in
Syria, which is used by the Russian airforce.
A duty officer at the defence ministry on Thursday said it
could not immediately comment on the report because of a public
holiday.
Cluster munitions are containers that explode in the air to
distribute smaller bombs over a large area.
Russia is not a signatory to a 2008 United Nations treaty,
which bans their use because of their indiscriminate nature and
the threat to civilians posed by unexploded bomblets.
Conflict Intelligence Team said in its report that as a
successor to the USSR, Russia is bound by a Geneva Convention
that prohibits indiscriminate attacks that harm civilians.
The group said the photos and film footage showed RBK-500
SPBE-D, RBK-500 SHOAB-0,5 and RBK-500 AO-2,5RTM cluster bombs on
Russian aircraft deployed in Syria.
Russia began a large-scale aerial bombing campaign in Syria
on Sept. 30, targeting opponents of Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad.
