MOSCOW, Sept 12 The Russian Defence Ministry
called on the Free Syrian Army to stop fighting Kurdish units in
the run-up to a cessation of hostilities in Syria and said it
was considering a Syrian military request to supply ceasefire
monitoring gear.
The ministry made its comments in a Moscow news conference
after an emboldened President Bashar al-Assad vowed to take back
all of Syria, hours before the start of a Russian and
American-backed ceasefire, which Assad's opponents described as
stacked in his favour.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the ceasefire, which it
said would start at 1600 GMT, would be monitored using drones
and that the Syrian army had said it was ready to diligently do
its bit to uphold the agreement.
Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence
Ministry official, said Moscow was considering a Syrian military
request to supply equipment that would allow Damascus to monitor
artillery fire in and around Aleppo.
The ministry said Moscow would continue its own air strikes
against Islamic State and the militant group formerly known as
Nusra Front.
It said a joint U.S.-Russian coordination centre was being
set up to determine Russian and U.S.-led coalition targets.
