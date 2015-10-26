MOSCOW Oct 26 The Kremlin on Monday rejected a
report from New York-based Human Rights Watch which suggested
its warplanes in Syria may have killed 59 civilians, including
33 children, as a probable media hoax.
The rights group cited local residents in northern Homs on
Sunday as making the allegations, saying the Russian government
should investigate the reports.
Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, dismissed the report.
"In the last few days we have seen a huge number of media
hoaxes and deliberate data releases concerning the consequences
of the Russian military air campaign in Syria," Peskov told
reporters.
"I think that this report is probably one of those."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)