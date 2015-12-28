MOSCOW Dec 28 Syria's opposition has yet to reach a consensus on a list of its delegates who will lead negotiations with the central government, Interfax news agency on Monday quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

The Syrian government, meanwhile, was ready for the talks, Lavrov said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)