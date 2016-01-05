MOSCOW Jan 5 Moscow sees a high probability that Islamic State is using chemical weapons in Syria, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry department for non-proliferation and arms control.

Ulyanov also called for an investigation into possible supplies of sarin components from Turkey to Syria, citing evidence recently presented by a Turkish parliamentarian. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)