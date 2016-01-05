N.Korean missile landed in Sea of Japan after flying 30 min -Japan's Suga
TOKYO, May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 5 Moscow sees a high probability that Islamic State is using chemical weapons in Syria, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry department for non-proliferation and arms control.
Ulyanov also called for an investigation into possible supplies of sarin components from Turkey to Syria, citing evidence recently presented by a Turkish parliamentarian. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)
TOKYO, May 14 A ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
SEOUL, May 14 A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 700 kilometers (430 miles), South Korea's military said.