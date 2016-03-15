Italy kicks off Alitalia sale process
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state television on Tuesday showed personnel at Russia's air base in Syria loading equipment onto transport aircraft for return to Russia a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered the bulk of his country's military contingent there to start to withdraw.
The images, broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV station, showed personnel loading equipment onto Ilyushin Il-76 heavy lift transport aircraft at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Latakia province.
The defence ministry said in a separate statement that technical staff had begun preparing aircraft to fly back to their bases in Russia. (Reporting by Maria Kiseloyva/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
LAGOS, May 18 Military corruption is weakening Nigeria's efforts to battle the Islamist insurgency of Boko Haram, the watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.