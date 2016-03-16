MOSCOW, March 16 Just under half of Russia's
fixed-wing strike force based in Syria has flown out of the
country in the past two days, according to a Reuters calculation
based upon state TV footage.
Analysis of satellite imagery, footage of Russian air
strikes, and defence ministry statements have previously
suggested that Russia kept around 36 military jets at its
Hmeymim base in Syria's Latakia province.
Analysis of state TV footage shows at least 15 of those
planes, including Su-24, Su-25, Su-30 and Su-34 jets, have taken
off for Russia in the past two days.
Reuters could not independently verify the movements of the
aircraft. It was impossible to determine if other aircraft were
flying in to Syria to replace those that left.
Russia is also known to maintain at least 14 military
helicopters as well as fixed-wing reconnaissance drones at the
base. If they are pulled out, the helicopters are likely to be
shipped out by sea or by air.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced out of the blue
on Monday that "the main part" of the Russian military
contingent in Syria would start to withdraw.
