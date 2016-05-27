MOSCOW May 27 Russia has intensified air strikes against the Nusra Front militant group's oil producing and smuggling sites, a senior military official told a news conference on Friday.

Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, also said that a further delay by the United States to differentiate between moderate Syrian opposition fighters and militant jihadists threatens the Syrian peace process. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Ireland)