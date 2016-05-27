WRAPUP 1-S.Korea fires at suspected drone at border with North amid missile crisis
* China's foreign minister urges N.Korea to maintain restraint
MOSCOW May 27 Russia has intensified air strikes against the Nusra Front militant group's oil producing and smuggling sites, a senior military official told a news conference on Friday.
Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, also said that a further delay by the United States to differentiate between moderate Syrian opposition fighters and militant jihadists threatens the Syrian peace process. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* China's foreign minister urges N.Korea to maintain restraint
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.