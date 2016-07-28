MOSCOW, July 28 Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu said on Thursday that the Russian and Syrian militaries
would start "a large-scale humanitarian operation" in Aleppo to
help residents "who had become hostages of terrorists."
Shoigu said in televised comments three corridors would be
established by the Russian and Syrian militaries for civilians
to leave the city.
The defence minister said they would open a fourth corridor
for militants in the north of Aleppo and near the Castello road.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)