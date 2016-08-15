MOSCOW Aug 15 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov complained on Monday that Syrian militants had used
temporary ceasefires in fighting in and around Aleppo to regroup
and rearm.
Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the Russian city of
Yekaterinburg with his German counterpart Frank-Walter
Steinmeier, said he realised that brief daily ceasefires in
place now to allow aid to enter and civilians to leave were not
sufficient.
But he said it was difficult to make the ceasefires longer
for the moment because of the risk of militants using them to
regroup and rearm, something he said they had done in the past.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)