MOSCOW, Sept 12 The Russian Defence Ministry
called on the Free Syrian Army to stop fighting Kurdish units to
help support an impending cessation of hostilities on Monday and
said it would continue air strikes against Islamic State and the
former Nusra Front.
The ministry, speaking hours before the cessation of
hostilities was due to take effect in Syria, also said a joint
U.S.-Russian coordination centre was being set up to determine
Russian and U.S.-led coalition targets.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Alexander Winning)