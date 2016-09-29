MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia is outraged by the
threatening tone of the latest U.S. statement on Syria viewing
it as tantamount to supporting terrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday according to Russian
news agencies.
Ryabkov was referring to a statement made by U.S. State
Department spokesman John Kirby who said on Wednesday that
Russia had an interest in stopping the violence in Syria because
extremists could exploit the vacuum there and launch attacks
"against Russian interests, perhaps even Russian cities."
Ryabkov was quoted as saying the statement was "an emotional
outburst."
He also said a seven-day ceasefire plan proposed for Syria
by the United States was unacceptable for Russia and that Moscow
was proposing a 48-hour "humanitarian pause" in the city of
Aleppo instead.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)