MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday to
make good on U.S. pledges to separate Washington-oriented units
of Syrian opposition from "terrorist groups", Russia's Foreign
Ministry said on Wednesday.
Lavrov told Kerry in a telephone conversation that warlords
from the Nusra Front had openly spoken about foreign support,
including supplies of U.S. weapons. The Nusra Front was recently
renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.
The two diplomacy chiefs also discussed possible ways of
influencing the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo based on
the principles of a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan, the ministry
said.
The U.S. State Department said earlier on Wednesday that
Kerry had threatened during the call with Lavrov to halt joint
work with Russia on Syria unless Russia moved to end the assault
on Aleppo and to restore the defunct ceasefire.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov)