Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Nov 9 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday NATO submarines had been tracking its battle group in the Mediterranean and that it had chased away a Dutch submarine which had been dangerously manoeuvring nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.
Moscow has assembled a sizeable battle group in the Mediterranean, including its only aircraft carrier, to support its air campaign in Syria where it is helping President Bashar al-Assad try to defeat rebels. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.