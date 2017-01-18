MOSCOW Jan 18 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Wednesday Russian war planes had joined forces with Turkish
jets to target Islamic State militants holding the town of
al-Bab around 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.
Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence
Ministry official, said in televised comments it was the first
time the air forces of Russia and Turkey had teamed up in this
way.
The operation had been conducted in agreement with the
Syrian government, he said.
Rudskoi said the Russian air force was also providing air
support to Syrian government troops who he said were trying to
fight off an Islamic State assault around the town of Deir
al-Zor.
Russian jets were also backing a Syrian army offensive near
the town of Palmyra, he said, where he warned Islamic State
militants might be planning to blow up more of the ancient
city's historical monuments.
