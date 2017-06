Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Sretensky Monastery to take part in a ceremony consecrating a new temple in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani held a phone call in which the two leaders stressed the need for more joint efforts to resolve the Syria crisis and discussed economic ties, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Kremlin added that Putin congratulated Rouhani on his recent election win. It clarified that the economic issues discussed included joint projects in the oil and gas sector and peaceful nuclear projects.

