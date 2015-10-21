MOSCOW Oct 21 The Russian defence ministry said
on Wednesday it had overheard Islamic State commanders in Syria
talking to their counterparts in Al-Nusra about the possibility
of joining forces to take on the Syrian army, the RIA Novosti
news agency reported.
"Information about the start of talks between the commanders
of several big units of the terrorist group Al-Nusra with the
commanders of Islamic State about uniting to hold back a Syrian
army offensive was picked up by radio intelligence,"
Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying by the
agency.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)