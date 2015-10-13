Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MOSCOW Russia's operation in Syria does not rule out a political settlement of the conflict, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.