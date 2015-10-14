Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States declined to send a high-level military delegation to Moscow to discuss deeper coordination in fighting in Syria as had been proposed by Moscow.

Lavrov said the proposal was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to New York in late September.

He said the idea also included sending a Russian delegation headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the United States as a second step. He said on Tuesday Washington also told Moscow it won't be receiving the Russian delegation.

