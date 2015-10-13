Three thousand migrants rescued in the Mediterranean -coast guard
MILAN, May 6 Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's operation in Syria does not rule out a political settlement of the conflict, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by Polina Devitt,; editing by Jason Bush)
MILAN, May 6 Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday rejected a proposal to have the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett disclose its political contributions twice a year.