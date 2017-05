MOSCOW Dec 14 Rebel resistance in the Syrian city of Aleppo is likely to end in the next two to three days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I hope that in the next two to three days the situation in Aleppo will be resolved," Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

"I expect that the rebels will cease resistance in the next two to three days." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)