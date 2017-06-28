KRASNODAR, Russia, June 28 Russia will respond
with dignity and proportionately if the United States takes
pre-emptive measures against Syrian government forces to stop
what Washington says could be a planned chemical attack, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart,
Lavrov said he hoped that the United States was not preparing to
use its intelligence assessments about the Syrian government's
intentions as a pretext to mount a "provocation" in Syria.
