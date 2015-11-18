MOSCOW Nov 18 Military chiefs briefing Vladimir
Putin on operations in Syria showed him a map with a reference
to a unit in the centre of the country that matches a Russian
army artillery unit, suggesting the Kremlin's involvement may be
deeper than previously thought.
Moscow, which is conducting air strikes in Syria, has
repeatedly said Russian troops are not taking part in ground
operations. If the unit is part of the Russian military, it
would mean Russian forces are operating well outside the zone
where Moscow says its troops are present.
The map was shown on Russian state television footage of a
briefing at defence ministry headquarters on Tuesday evening,
when Putin was being shown how the Kremlin was intensifying its
operations against Islamic State.
Spotted by an eagle-eyed Russian military blogger, the map
featured a dot near to the settlement of Sadad, between the
cities of Homs and Damascus, accompanied by the words: "5 Gabatr
120th ABR 2A65 Msta B, six pieces from 14:00 06.11."
"Gabatr" is an acronym commonly used in the Russian military
for "Howitzer Battery." The acronym "ABR" stands for "Artillery
Brigade". The designation "2A65 Msta B" describes a type of
howitzer in use by the Russian military.
The Russian military has a 120th artillery brigade, based in
Siberia armed with 2A65 guns. A duty serviceman contacted by
Reuters on Wednesday confirmed the brigade was based in Siberia,
but said he did not know whether it was active in Syria.
Siberian TV channel Yenisei-region has in the past broadcast
footage from a local firing range where the 120th brigade was
test firing the 2A65 guns.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the map,
said: "In Syria there is a technical contingent (of troops)
linked with carrying out the Russian air force operation."
"There are no ground forces there and Russian soldiers are
not carrying out a ground operation. The president has said that
many times."
He said further questions should be addressed to the Defence
Ministry and that he was not an expert in military maps.
Two spokesmen from the Russian defence ministry declined to
comment. Nor did the ministry immediately respond to written
questions on the subject from Reuters.
The map displayed in the defence ministry briefing was
entitled: "Activities of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab
Republic in the area of the Mheen settlement."
Islamist militants are encircled by Syrian government forces
in Mheen, according to Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian
general staff, who was speaking during the briefing.
WITHIN ARTILLERY RANGE
The point where the map showed the artillery is roughly 20
km (12.5 miles) from Mheen, which would put the militants there
within range of the Russian artillery.
Russia has up to now said that it has troops on the ground
at two locations, at the Tartous port the Russian navy leases
from Syria, and at an airstrip near Latakia, in western Syria,
from where the Russian air force conducts strikes.
It has also said it has military advisers and instructors
working alongside the Syrian armed forces.
If it has an artillery firing point in Syria too, it would
mark an upgrading of its presence.
Such an escalation would carry risks for Russia too, because
it would increase the possibility of combat casualties, a hugely
sensitive issue for the Russian public which still has raw
memories of military entanglements in Chechnya and Afghanistan.
Peskov said Russia believed its air strikes alone were not
sufficient to defeat Islamic State militants, that a ground
operation was necessary and the only force that could conduct
that was the Syrian army.
Putin called on his defence chiefs on Tuesday to redouble
their campaign against Islamic State, in Syria and elsewhere,
after Russian officials confirmed that a bomb had brought down a
Russian passenger jet in Egypt this month, killing 224 people.
