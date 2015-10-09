* Caspian Flotilla only choice for Russian generals
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, Oct 9 The sailors of Russia's Caspian
fleet have seen little action over the last 300 years but now
the war raging in Syria has thrust them into the forefront of
Russia's largest military operation abroad since the collapse of
the Soviet Union.
Better known for oil drilling and sturgeon smuggling than
strategic naval importance, the Caspian Sea bordering Central
Asia and the Middle East was an unexpected place for Russia to
launch a battery of cruise missile attacks against Islamic State
targets in Syria on Wednesday.
But the Caspian Flotilla, founded by Peter the Great in 1722
and headquartered in Astrakhan - a city on Russia's south coast
celebrated for its watermelons and dried fish - was the only
choice for Russian generals wanting to showcase their military
reach in the Syrian conflict.
Obtaining permission to fly missiles through the airspace of
NATO-member Turkey was an unlikely prospect and a land-based
attack was ruled out by the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear
Forces Treaty which prohibits the use of ground-launched
missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 km.
"It was simply the only option," said Ruslan Pukhov,
director of the Moscow-based Centre for Analysis of Strategies
and Technologies.
Russia's air campaign in Syria has caught the United States
and its NATO allies off-guard and alarmed Turkey, which sits
between the conflict and Russian naval forces on the Black Sea.
Ankara says its air space has been repeatedly violated by
Russian jets.
A group of four Russian warships launched 26 Kalibr cruise
missiles, known by the NATO codename Sizzler, from the Caspian
Sea on Wednesday, the first time they had been fired in combat.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the terrain-hugging
missiles travelled some 1,500 km (900 miles) to strike their
targets and denied U.S. reports that four of the rockets crashed
in Iran.
SUPERPOWER STATUS
Russia currently stations at least 20 warships armed with
missiles, torpedoes and artillery cannons on the Caspian Sea,
military observers say, a surprisingly large force given the
absence of regional opponents or conflict around a land-locked
body of water beloved of Iranian beachgoers.
Pukhov said ships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles had
been operating in the region since 2012.
The Russian Defence Ministry declined to comment on the
number or type of vessels deployed. In an online statement it
said the fleet was tasked with protecting Russia's regional
interests and fighting terrorism.
Defence columnist Alexander Golts said Russia's missile
strikes hinged on the Caspian Flotilla's unusual location,
separated from Syria by Russian ally Iran and Iraq, which also
receives military support from Moscow, as obtaining permission
to fly through foreign airspace was one of the main obstacles to
the operation.
"It's very simple," said Golts, who is also deputy editor of
online newspaper Yezhednevny Zhurnal. "They could quickly reach
an agreement with Iraq and Iran but not with Turkey."
Moscow's decision to fire the missiles was motivated by a
desire to underline its role as a global power on a par with the
United States and NATO, said Igor Sutyagin, senior research
fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and
Security Studies.
Missile strikes are typically used to weaken enemy forces
ahead of large-scale battlefield assaults or to reach targets
inaccessible by air.
Russia has repeatedly said it has no plans to send ground
troops to Syria and its air force has been flying sorties over
the country for more than a week.
"This was done to look like the Americans, to play the
superpower status," Sutyagin said. "It says: take us seriously."
(Editing by Susan Thomas)