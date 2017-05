MOSCOW Oct 27 The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed suggestions from NATO that a Russian battle group in the Mediterranean would join the bombardment of Syria's Aleppo as absurd, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the ministry as saying NATO had no reason to worry about the battle group and that the Russian air force had not flown any bombing runs in Aleppo for nine days. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)