GENEVA Syria's opposition on Monday welcomed a Russian announcement that it would start pulling forces back from Syria, saying a serious withdrawal would put pressure on Syrian authorities and give peace talks a positive impetus.

"If there is seriousness in implementing the withdrawal, it will give the talks a positive push," said Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the rebel High Negotiations Committee.

"If this is a serious step it will form a major element of pressure on the regime, because the Russian support prolonged the regime. Matters will change significantly as a result of that."

