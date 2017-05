People visit the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra ahead of a musical event at its amphitheatre, Syria May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian military aircraft struck a group of Islamic State fighters preparing an attack on Syria's Palmyra, a senior Russian army official told Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

The official, Viktor Poznikhir, said Russian armed forces had killed 250 fighters and destroyed around 15 pickups with mounted machine guns and anti-aircraft guns, Interfax reported.

"The struggle with Islamic State continues," Poznikhir said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)