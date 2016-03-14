MOSCOW, March 14 Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Monday ordered his military to start the withdrawal of
the main part of Russia's forces from Syria, saying that the
Russian military intervention had largely achieved its
objectives.
Putin, at a meeting in the Kremlin with his defence and
foreign ministers, said the pullout should start from Tuesday.
He also ordered that Russia intensify its role in the peace
process to end the conflict in Syria.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had telephoned
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to inform him of the Russian
decision.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe)