Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with students of the Sirius educational centre for gifted children in Sochi, Russia, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russia does not want to get involved in an inter-religious war in Syria, news agency Interfax cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Sunday.

Putin said Russia does not see a difference between Sunni and Shi'ite groups, Interfax reported, citing a televised interview being aired in Russia's Far East.

