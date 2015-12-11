MOSCOW Dec 11 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia was supporting the opposition Free Syrian Army, providing it with air support, weapons and ammunition in joint operations with regular Syrian forces against Islamist militants.

"The work of our aviation group assists in uniting the efforts of government troops and the Free Syrian Army," Putin told an annual meeting at the Defence Ministry.

"Now several of its units numbering over 5,000 troops are engaged in offensive actions against terrorists, alongside regular forces, in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Raqqa," he said, referring to the Free Syrian Army.

"We support it from the air, as well as the Syrian army, we assist them with weapons, ammunition and provide material support." (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)