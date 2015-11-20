MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu said on Friday that more than 600 rebels had been
eliminated as a result of a cruise missile strike a target in
Syrian Deir ez-Zour province, RIA news agency quoted him as
saying on Friday.
It was not clear when this missile strike was done. Shoigu
added that Russia had doubled the number of air crafts in its
Syria operation to 69 planes.
In a separate statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that
its head Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
had a phone talk and discussed the need for joint efforts to
combat Islamic State In Syria and the need for talks between
Damascus and opposition.
