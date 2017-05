MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia has not received requests for direct military support from countries other than Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding any such requests will be decided on by President Vladimir Putin if and when they arrive.

Lavrov said Russia was closely following the situation in Iraq as well as Afghanistan, but that so far only Syria had asked for direct support. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)