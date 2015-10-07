* Russia using Bosphorus to supply Syria
* Rise in shipping traffic from Russia to Syria
* Came just before Russia started Syria air campaign
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Oct 7 A ship chartered by the Russian
government to make voyages to a government-controlled port in
Syria was carrying military trucks when it headed to Syria last
month, according to photographs taken as it passed through the
Bosphorus Straits.
The photographs, taken by a Turkish blogger who passed them
to Reuters, follow a Reuters report that Russia has set up a
seaborne lifeline via the Bosphorus to supply its armed forces
in Syria and President Bashar al-Assad's forces as it steps up
its involvement in the conflict.
The photographs come at a sensitive time in relations
between Russia and Turkey after two Russian warplanes strayed
into Turkish airspace at the weekend, angering Ankara and
prompting threats of retaliation.
Reuters reported last month that a Russian ferry called the
Alexandr Tkachenko had docked at the Syrian port of Tartous on
Sept. 11, where Moscow leases a naval facility, after stopping
off to pick up cargo at the Russian port of Novorossiisk.
Its journey was part of a significant uptick in merchant
shipping heading for Syria from Russia; it was one of six ships
that made their way from Novorossiisk to Syria within two weeks
in mid-September.
On Sept. 30, Russia launched its first air strikes in Syria.
The Tkachenko transited from the Black Sea into the
Mediterranean via the Bosphorus, passing Istanbul in the
process.
A port source said at the time that the vessel had been
carrying white-painted trucks. But photographs supplied by an
Istanbul-based blogger and shipping enthusiast, Yoruk Isik,
clearly show the same vessel, the Tkachenko, carrying Russian
army Ural-4320 military trucks on its main cargo deck as it
passed through the Bosphorus en route to Syria on Sept. 6.
The Ural-4320, a workhorse for the Russian army, is used to
transport weapons and troops. It can also be used as a platform
for a rocket launcher.
The images show two such trucks on the deck of the ageing
yellow vessel. Partially obscured by what look like fuel storage
units, the tops of what look like three other unidentified
military trucks can also be seen.
Reuters authenticated the images by cross-checking the date
and location details with its own data and by ensuring the
photos had not been tampered with.
RUSSIAN SHIPPING
An unnamed employee of the company that had previously been
using the Tkachenko in Crimea said the Russian government had
later chartered it. The Russian defence ministry did not respond
to written questions from Reuters about whether it had done so.
Isik, the Turkish blogger, said he had noticed a surge in
Russian shipping in late summer with Russian naval landing ships
loaded up with what looked like trucks and armoured vehicles
carefully concealed with tarpaulins.
"Being from Istanbul, I'm used to Russian navy ships," Isik
told Reuters.
"They passed very regularly in 2014 and the first half of
2015. From August, the traffic reached a level I've never
witnessed before."
He said he saw the Tkachenko pass through the Bosphorus
twice in September. The second time was at night, making it
harder to discern what it was carrying, though he believes its
cargo was prefabricated housing units.
U.S. officials have said such units have appeared at an air
base in Syria's Latakia province from where Russia is conducting
its air campaign against Islamist militants.
Port arrival data confirms the Tkachenko's second trip to
Tartous. It was one of three vessels that made their was from
Russia to Syria in October.
Last week, the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Atlantic Prodigy
from Russia's Novorossiisk docked at the Syrian port of Latakia.
And on Tuesday, another vehicle carrier, the Palau-flagged
Novorossiisk, passed Cyprus and is now approaching Tartous.
There is also growing evidence that Russia is using its
giant Antonov-124 aircraft to fly military supplies into Syria,
including possibly fighter planes.
Publicly available flight tracking systems have spotted the
same transport planes in Siberia, close to a factory where the
Sukhoi-34 warplanes are made, and in Syria at least once. Sukhoi
said on Tuesday it had delivered a new batch of the strike
fighters to the defence ministry.
A source familiar with the contract details said the batch
included three planes, part of 12 due to be delivered this year.
The same Antonov transport planes have also been spotted in
Syria and at an air base in southern Russia, near the town of
Krymsk.
Isik, the Turkish blogger, says his vantage points means he
is ideally placed to track Russian shipping to Syria, a hobby he
says he intends to continue.
"Because of Istanbul's unique geographical position, the
events of nearby conflicts somehow unfold in front of our eyes
here on the Bosphorus."
(Additonal reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew
Osborn; Editing by Giles Elgood)