Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MOSCOW Russia's air force has made 88 sorties, hitting 86 Islamic State targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a defence ministry representative.
The targets were hit in Ragga, Hama, Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo regions, it added.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.