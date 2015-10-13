Three thousand migrants rescued in the Mediterranean -coast guard
MILAN, May 6 Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's air force has made 88 sorties, hitting 86 Islamic State targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a defence ministry representative.
The targets were hit in Ragga, Hama, Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo regions, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
MILAN, May 6 Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement.
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday rejected a proposal to have the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett disclose its political contributions twice a year.