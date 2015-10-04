MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian planes have flown 20
sorties in Syria and struck 10 Islamic State targets in the past
24 hours, the country's defence ministry said in a statement on
Sunday.
The strikes had hit a terrorist training camp, including a
suicide belt factory, the ministry said on its website stat.mil.ru.
"As a result of our air strikes on Islamic State targets, we
have managed to disrupt their control system, the terrorist
organisation's supply lines, and also caused significant damage
to the infrastructure used to prepare acts of terror," the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)