MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's air force flew 64 sorties over Syria in the last 24 hours, destroying Islamic State positions, training camps and ammunition dumps, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 63 air strikes destroyed 53 fortified positions in Syria's Hama, Lattakia, Idlib and Raqqa provinces, the defence ministry said.

Russian military officials also held a second video conference with counterparts from the United States to discuss safe flight operations over Syria, the ministry said, following earlier discussions on Saturday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Thomas)