MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's air force flew 64
sorties over Syria in the last 24 hours, destroying Islamic
State positions, training camps and ammunition dumps, the
Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
A total of 63 air strikes destroyed 53 fortified positions
in Syria's Hama, Lattakia, Idlib and Raqqa provinces, the
defence ministry said.
Russian military officials also held a second video
conference with counterparts from the United States to discuss
safe flight operations over Syria, the ministry said, following
earlier discussions on Saturday.
